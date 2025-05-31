Ministry of Defense Warns Investors in the Zionist Entity: “Leave Immediately… Your Environment Is No Longer Safe”

A high-ranking source in the Ministry of Defense today issued a stern warning to investors and foreign companies operating within the Zionist entity, urging them to depart at once before it is too late. The source emphasized that the environment in the usurping entity has become unsafe and will remain so in the days ahead.

The source stated, “Our missiles are equipped with multiple warheads. Upon interception, they split to strike additional targets—rendering the enemy’s defense systems useless. Every Zionist should be on high alert, anticipating their fall.”

Addressing the “Zionist masses,” the source added: “Netanyahu’s criminal policies will prolong your days and nights inside shelters in the coming period.”

He concluded by affirming that Yemen’s missiles will not cease targeting the criminal Zionist entity until the aggression ends and the blockade on our people in Gaza is lifted.