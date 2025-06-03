Today, Tuesday—7 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH—Mr Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi delivered his fifth lecture in the series on Qur’anic stories. In this profound faith-inspiring lesson, he explored the life of Prophet Abraham and his son Ishmael (peace be upon them), highlighting the pivotal moments that exemplify the highest forms of submission to God, leadership, spiritual nurturing, and the noble model of obedience.

The Qur’anic Stories: An Inexhaustible Mine of Lessons and Guidance

the Leader of revolution Mr. al-Houthi began by emphasizing that the Qur’anic narratives are filled with timeless lessons, moral exemplars, and role models drawn from the lives of prophets and righteous people. These stories provide practical and spiritual guidance that we can draw upon to navigate our own realities—whether through their actions, words, or the ways they responded to various trials and challenges.

He noted that returning to God’s guidance—through Divine directives or moral values—purifies the soul, elevates one’s thinking, and refines one’s consciousness. The prophetic narratives thus serve as living proof of the positive outcomes of such commitment.

Abraham, Peace Be Upon Him: The Paradigmatic Leader with a Lasting Legacy

Mr al-Houthi described Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) as an exemplary model and an imam appointed by God to guide humankind—both prophets and others. He embodied a sublime spiritual state defined by total love for God, reverence for Him, unwavering trust, certainty, and reliance upon Him. Abraham’s insight in knowledge, understanding, and logical argumentation allowed him to dismantle falsehood and persuade even the most obstinate.

His unwavering submission was evident when his people threatened to burn him alive, yet he remained steadfast in complete surrender to God’s will—so much so that the blazing fire was miraculously transformed into coolness and peace for him. Thereafter, God entrusted Abraham with a far-reaching mission in the blessed land, which Abraham described as “the land which We have blessed for all peoples.” From that place he launched a continuous legacy of faith and guidance across generations.

The Blessed Progeny: Ishmael—Fruit of Prayer and a Beacon of Guidance

Mr. al-Houthi highlighted that Abraham did not confine his mission to his own person; he endeavored for Divine guidance to extend into his progeny. The birth of Ishmael (peace be upon him), after a long wait, brought immense joy to Abraham and instilled in him a resolute determination to nurture his son in righteousness. Ishmael grew up “alongside him” under Abraham’s care, guidance, and spiritual upbringing—eventually reaching the stage of “actual striving” (ṣaʿy), signifying his active participation in life and worship.

This close father-son bond reflects both strong family cohesion and a model of faith-based upbringing that stands in stark contrast to certain Judaic narratives which portray Abraham’s story—or that of Hagar and Ishmael—as one of rejection or expulsion. Such accounts directly contradict the clear, compassionate depiction found in the Qur’an.

The Great Test: Submission to God Above All Else

At the height of Abraham’s joy over his son and his reflection on Ishmael as a living embodiment of Divine guidance, the extraordinary test arrived: “Indeed, I see myself [in a dream] sacrificing you.” This vision recurred, indicating Divine insistence. Abraham found himself faced with a heart-wrenching trial and, in his unwavering faith, he shared it with his son: “O my son, do as you are commanded.”

Here Ishmael’s spiritual stature shone forth. Without hesitation he replied, “O my father, do what you are commanded—God willing, you will find me of the patient.” In those words lay the pinnacle of submission and the utmost respect for his father: no signs of complaint, no sorrowful murmurs—only encouragement to fulfill God’s command and a declaration of patient endurance.

The Climax of the Story: The Summit of Submission and the Noble Human Ideal

The story reached its zenith when “both of them submitted and he laid him prostrate on his forehead.” Father and son stood together in the utmost readiness—both psychologically and practically—to carry out the Divine command. Sayyid Leader al-Houthi described this moment as the very axis of faith: transcending all emotional, psychological, and personal calculations in complete obedience to God.

At that critical instant, Divine intervention took place: a magnificent sacrifice was offered in gratitude for this unparalleled act of devotion in human history. Ever since, the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah has commemorated this supreme example of submission and obedience.

Conclusion: Faith and Submission as the Measure of One’s Relationship with God

The Leader of revolution Mr. al-Houthi concluded by pointing out that what often hinders a person from obeying God are personal desires, whims, and self-seeking calculations. The weaker one’s faith, the weaker one’s submission to God becomes.

In contrast, the true believer magnifies God’s commands, approaches duties with a high degree of faith, and places God’s will above all else.

This magnificent story, as presented by Mr al-Houthi, represents the greatest lesson in spiritual nurturing, sound leadership, righteous upbringing, and complete surrender to God—remaining a guiding beacon for all generations throughout the ages.