Iran Consolidates a New Deterrence Equation… The Popular Front Praises Its Exceptional Capability in Confronting the Aggression

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine today, Wednesday, lauded Iran’s exceptional ability to confront the Zionist-American aggression, highlighting its powerful response using precision missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles that struck sensitive targets in the heart of the Zionist entity—thereby establishing a new regional deterrence equation.

The Front affirmed that Iran, with its advanced intelligence and industrial capabilities, has demonstrated full national sovereignty and the capacity to safeguard its decisions and positions.

It also emphasized its solidarity with the Palestinian cause, considering Iran’s historic and bold stance as a strengthening factor for the alliance among resistance forces in the region.

Moreover, the Front added that through this confrontation, Iran proved that the Zionist enemy can no longer counter threats unilaterally, but rather relies on American and Western support—thereby exposing the fragility of its infrastructure.

Finally, the Front renewed its support for the option of resistance against occupation and colonialism, affirming that the blood uniting Gaza and Tehran will not have been shed in vain.