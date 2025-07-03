Iran: US must prove its commitment to the diplomatic process before resuming negotiations

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stressed that the United States must demonstrate its seriousness in the diplomatic process before discussing the resumption of nuclear negotiations with Iran. In an interview with Britain’s Sky News, he emphasized that diplomacy should not be exploited as a tool for deception or psychological warfare.

Baghhaei noted the existence of indirect contacts with intermediary countries such as Oman and Qatar, but emphasized that what Iran recently experienced was clear aggression from Israel and the United States, resulting in the martyrdom of approximately 1,000 Iranians over the course of twelve days of attacks and causing significant damage to nuclear facilities subject to international inspection.

He warned against any new military adventure by the Zionist entity, emphasizing that Iranian forces are at the highest level of readiness, and that Iran has demonstrated over the past two weeks its ability to respond and defend its sovereignty and national dignity.