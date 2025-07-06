29 Palestinians killed, dozens injured in zionist airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Twenty-nine Palestinian civilians were killed and dozens were injured on Sunday due to airstrikes by the Zionist enemy on various areas in the Gaza Strip.

Seven Palestinians were killed and others were wounded in the evening after enemy aircraft targeted areas in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. A medical source at the Nasser Medical Complex reported that five citizens, including three children, were killed and others were injured when enemy warplanes bombed a shelter housing displaced people west of Khan Younis, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

Meanwhile, a civilian was killed by Zionist drone fire in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis. A source at Al-Shifa Hospital reported recovering the body of a martyr following a Zionist airstrike on a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Seven citizens were also killed and others injured on Sunday when the enemy bombed a school sheltering displaced people in Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. Medical sources at Al-Shifa Hospital stated that seven martyrs and dozens of injuries, including children, arrived at the hospital after Israeli warplanes targeted the “Abu Asi” school, which housed displaced people in the Al-Shati camp.

Additionally, three Palestinians were killed by Israeli enemy forces near the so-called “U.S.-Israeli aid distribution center” north of Rafah. Local sources reported that enemy forces opened fire on “starving” civilians who had gathered near the aid center in northern Rafah to obtain food, resulting in the deaths of three citizens.

Meanwhile, the child Raed Bassam Fayyad succumbed to wounds he sustained days earlier from an enemy airstrike on a civilian vehicle in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Nine Palestinians were killed when enemy aircraft targeted a shelter belonging to the “Bakheet” family west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Two more Palestinians were killed when enemy warplanes struck the house of the “Younis” family in Camp 2, south of the Nuseirat camp.

WAFA reported, citing sources in Gaza hospitals, that the death toll from enemy airstrikes since dawn has risen to over 48 martyrs, including 36 in Gaza City.