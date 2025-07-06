Armed Forces Target Lod Airport with “Palestine-2” Missile, Halting Air Traffic

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced today, Sunday, the execution of a precision military operation against Lod Airport in the occupied Yafa region, in a strong move to deter the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people.

In an official statement, the Armed Forces said the operation was carried out using a “Palestine-2” hypersonic ballistic missile, which struck its target with high accuracy, resulting in the complete suspension of air traffic at the airport and causing large numbers of Israelis to flee to shelters.

The statement affirmed that this operation comes as a natural response to the crimes committed by the Israeli enemy in the Gaza Strip and to the ongoing genocide against our people in Gaza and the righteous martyrs of Palestine.

The Yemeni Armed Forces praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their heroic resistance against the aggression, stressing that the fighters in Gaza represent a symbol of honor and dignity, whose unwavering resilience performs miracles despite the siege and Zionist onslaught.

They further emphasized that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their operations in support of the Palestinian cause, renewing their pledge to provide military assistance to the people of Gaza until the siege is lifted and the brutal aggression against Palestinian lands ceases.

In closing, the statement declared that the Yemeni Armed Forces stand ready to respond to any developments that may arise in the coming days, firmly alongside the Palestinian resistance and in defense of its protection.