Military Media Reveals Footage of the Targeting and Sinking of the “Magic Seas” Vessel in the Red Sea

The Military Media today released footage documenting the moment the “Magic Seas” vessel was targeted and sunk in the Red Sea, in a precise naval operation carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

The clips reveal the final moments of the ship after its crew refused repeated calls from the Yemeni naval forces. Despite clear warnings, there was no response from the vessel, compelling the naval forces to take decisive action.

They recorded the moment the “Magic Seas” was struck by unmanned naval boats, followed by a special naval forces boarding operation, resulting in the ship’s complete submersion.

Yesterday, the Armed Forces confirmed that the “Magic Seas” belonged to a company that had violated the ban on vessels entering the occupied Palestinian ports.

They noted that the operation was conducted after a series of warnings were issued to the vessel, but the crew persisted in ignoring them, forcing the naval forces into this decisive intervention.