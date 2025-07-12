Childhood in Yemen: A Field for the Purging of Mercenaries’ Hatred, and the Blood of Innocence Waters the Chapters of Aggression’s Crimes

Details of the Crime: A Shell of Hatred Snatches Childhood Lives

According to medical sources, at 6:30 PM on Friday the bodies of the five children arrived at al-Rifai Hospital in Taiz city. They succumbed to catastrophic wounds from artillery shrapnel fired by the mercenaries into the residential area without any military justification—revealing their utter contempt for Yemeni blood and their disregard for human life.

The martyred children are:

Mubarak Yasser Ali Ahmed Ghaleb al-Sharabi (14)

Osama Abu Bakr Ahmed Ali (12)

Basheer Akram Ahmed Ghaleb (12)

Ahmed Ali Muqbil Abdullah al-Atmi (12)

Anas Jawad Mohammed Saleh (14)

This atrocity is not an isolated incident but one in a series of systematic crimes by the Coalition’s mercenaries against the people of Taiz—and Yemen at large—where massacres and casualties under shell and rocket fire constantly afflict otherwise peaceful, densely populated neighborhoods.

A Bloody Record… Taiz Under the Fire of Treachery and Terrorism

Since parts of Taiz governorate fell under occupation, the killing-and-destruction machine run by Coalition-backed mercenaries has never rested. They have turned the governorate into a playground for settling internal scores among their militias, causing widespread devastation, insecurity, and depriving residents of basic services and stability.

Friday’s crime is neither the first nor likely the last, given the pervasive impunity and the world’s suspicious silence. It is a grim reminder that the aggression on Yemen is not merely an external assault but an internal fragmentation project fueled by the blood of civilians and innocents.

Official and Popular Condemnations: Crimes That Do Not Lapse

Ministry of Justice and Human Rights : Condemned the massacre in the strongest terms, labeling it a war crime and a crime against humanity. The ministry declared that targeting civilians—especially children in their homes—is a blatant breach of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention. It held the Coalition states and their mercenaries fully responsible, calling on the United Nations to take a clear stance and establish a transparent, independent international inquiry.

Taiz Local Authority : Issued an angry statement blaming the Islah mercenaries entirely, asserting that the atrocity reflects their complete moral bankruptcy and stripping them of any humanitarian principle.

Taiz Human Rights Sector: Emphasized that the crime is a flagrant violation of international law and constitutes a war crime that does not lapse. It warned that the repeated shelling of residential areas is part of a deliberate policy of killing the Yemeni people.

Human Rights Centers: Targeting Children—A Stain on the Conscience of the World

Eye of Humanity for Rights and Development Center : Described the massacre as part of a decade-long series of crimes against civilians, calling the international community’s silence an appalling complicity.

Call of Dignity for Rights and Development Center : Noted that shelling a residential neighborhood without justification demonstrates the mercenaries’ utter disregard for Yemeni lives, warning that silence invites further massacres.

Yemeni Center for Human Rights: Viewed the crime as another link in the chain of violations by the Coalition and its mercenaries since the start of the aggression on Yemen. It urged the UN and Security Council to condemn these repeated atrocities against civilians, especially children.

Arab Socialist Ba‘ath Party: Children’s Blood a Stain That Will Not Be Erased

In a strongly worded statement, the Party condemned the atrocity as a flagrant breach of international law and charters. It affirmed that the spilled children’s blood will remain a permanent stain on the conscience of the silent international community, calling for a decisive humanitarian and moral response to hold the perpetrators accountable and halt the bloodshed in Yemen.

Message of the Yemeni People: Your Crimes Will Not Go Unpunished

The massacre of the children of al-Hashma in Taiz is yet another act of terrorism by the Coalition’s mercenaries under the veil of global complicity. But these pure lives will not be forgotten or left unavenged. The Yemeni people—who have endured a decade of global aggression—will not allow their children’s blood to be shed without retribution in justice, stance, and on the field.

The perpetrators—both the executors and the financiers—will face the judgment of the earth and the heavens, no matter how long it takes. Yemeni blood is not cheap… and Yemeni childhood will not remain a victim of the Coalition’s and mercenaries’ treachery.