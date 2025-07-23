For Nearly Two Years: Starvation as a Weapon of War

For almost two years the Zionist enemy has waged a bloody assault on the Gaza Strip, yet the deadliest crime has not come from rockets and shells, but from the denial of bread and water. This policy of “extermination by starvation” has now reached its peak: Gazans are breathing their last not from bullets, but because they are denied a morsel of bread or a sip of milk—under the gaze of a world that has forfeited its humanity and the collusion of regimes tightening the noose around the victim’s neck.

The Enemy Starves… Dozens Die Each Day

On Wednesday, 23 July 2025 the Gaza Ministry of Health announced 10 new deaths from hunger and malnutrition, raising the famine death toll to 111, most of them children and infants. These figures do not speak of poverty; they narrate a chapter of deliberate genocide: crossings are sealed, bakeries bombed, and queues for aid gunned down.

In the last 24 hours alone, Gaza’s hospitals have received 113 martyrs and 534 wounded. The tally for those killed while “searching for a bite of food” rose to 34 martyrs and 644 injuries in one day—bringing the total of people who died seeking sustenance to 1,060 martyrs and over 7,200 injured.

Since 7 October 2023, Israel’s assault has left more than 59,219 martyrs and 143,045 wounded, waging a war that spares nothing alive in Gaza.

Silent Genocide: Hunger as a Deadly Weapon

This is not a natural disaster; it is a systematic strategy of murder. World Food Programme reports confirm that one‑third of Gaza’s population goes days without food, and a quarter faces near‑total famine. In northern Gaza, children survive on fewer than 245 calories a day—the equivalent of a can of spoiled beans.

Bread has become a dream, clean water a fantasy. Death now comes not only from airstrikes but from empty stomachs, barren refrigerators, and markets stocked with nothing but dust.

Childhood Slaughtered by Hunger

Among the scenes of gratuitous death was four‑year‑old Razan Abu Zahir, who died on the floor of Nasser Hospital, her body reduced to a living skeleton—killed not by a missile, but by hunger and thirst, her final glance at her mother before closing her eyes forever.

Infant Yusuf Al‑Safadi wanted only milk, but became a martyr after formula vanished from Gaza. Each day new names are added to the famine roll as the world refuses to hear or see.

A Televised Crime: The First Genocide Live on Air

Gaza today is not merely a battlefield; it is a global laboratory for genocide in real time. Ninety percent of residents lack clean water, according to the WHO, and even UN staff have fainted from hunger, UNRWA reports. Thousands of aid trucks sit idle at sealed gates.

Horrific images stream across screens: children chewing leaves, mothers wringing dry breasts, men scavenging rubbish for scraps—while cameras broadcast and the world looks away.

Washington Funds, Tel Aviv Executes… Arabs Close Their Doors

Israel does not starve Gaza alone. Washington is the mastermind, supplying money, arms, and political cover. Europe wears clean gloves and speaks the language of “helpless concern.” The official Arab order is a direct accomplice: Egypt seals the Rafah crossing, Jordan and Morocco chase protestors—turning silence into complicity and complicity into partnership in murder.

Dr Omar Al‑Hamed, professor of international law, remarked: “This is not a war—it is a deliberate extermination. If these children were the offspring of kings and presidents, would they be left to die of hunger?”

Gaza Exposes the Killers with Patience and Steadfastness

Despite hunger and ruin, Gaza remains an unbowed fortress. Civil‑defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal has gone on hunger strike in solidarity with victims, embodying Gaza’s creed: resist—or die with dignity.

From Yemen—besieged yet steadfast—messages of solidarity flow, affirming that the 21 September Revolution was not only about sovereignty but also a principled stand with Palestine, a beacon for the oppressed in an age of Arab capitulation.

Famine Will Not Break Gaza

What is happening in Gaza is not a natural famine but a slow‑motion execution, carried out by a Zionist machine backed by America and ignored by governments and organizations.

Every hunger martyr is a declared scandal for a broken humanity. Every child dying silently is a slap to the face of the international system.

Gaza will not die… Gaza condemns, resists, and will hold history to account.