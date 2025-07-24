Gaza, the Bleeding Wound: The Battle for Survival Amid Starvation and Extermination

For nearly two years, the Gaza Strip has been transformed into an unbearable hell, where a systematic campaign of genocide is being carried out against its inhabitants. The war on Gaza is not a conventional conflict but a crime against humanity executed by the Israeli enemy in full view of the world, with no meaningful intervention from the international community.

From the outset of the aggression, the Strip became the scene of a humanitarian massacre—starving the population, destroying homes, and erasing every means of life.

Today, Gaza is fighting for its very survival, cut off from the outside world. Food and medicine have become distant dreams for millions of innocent people. Children, women, and the elderly who once dreamed of a better life are now its first victims.

Extermination Continues… The Enemy Shows No Mercy

Starvation is a cruel, bloody weapon the Israeli forces employ against innocent civilians. Baby formula has vanished, and hospitals receive nothing but fresh corpses each day.

Over time, bodies accumulate, and frail, waterless remains lie scattered—deprived of both food and water. The occupier refuses to recognize the right to life for Gaza’s sons and daughters, imposing a blockade that cuts off everything: food, water, medicine… even hope.

Tragic Toll: Death by Hunger and Thirst

A recent report recorded that 113 people have already died from famine and malnutrition, including many children who knew nothing but hunger and disease before falling as martyrs.

United Nations experts have warned that Gaza faces a severe flour shortage, requiring at least 500,000 sacks of flour weekly. Yet Israeli authorities continue to prevent this vital food from entering, deepening the humanitarian crisis. To make matters worse, border crossings have been closed by the occupier for over 145 days, rendering any rescue efforts impossible.

The Plight of Children and Women… Innocent Victims of Starvation

Children in Gaza suffer unimaginable hardship, constituting half the Strip’s population. These once‑playful youngsters with innocent dreams now face the specter of starvation and death.

Some 55,000 infants and 50,000 pregnant women are at risk of dying due to lack of food and healthcare. In every corner of Gaza, a child succumbs to hunger with no one to save them.

The International Community… Will Anyone Speak Up?

Despite this catastrophic situation, the international community remains silent as Gaza is annihilated before everyone’s eyes. Local and global human‑rights organizations have repeatedly called for Gaza to be declared a “famine zone” to pressure the occupier into opening crossings and allowing aid in. Yet it seems the world does not care as Gaza withers and suffocates under siege. Where is the global conscience?

Hamas has also placed direct responsibility on the U.S. administration, whose unwavering support for Israel perpetuates this humanitarian massacre.

Amnesty International, in turn, confirmed that “the Zionist enemy deliberately starves Palestinians, using the blockade as a terrifying war weapon against civilians.”

The Massacre Continues… Gaza Needs the World!

Gaza needs not only aid but genuine, heartfelt solidarity from the international community to halt this genocide. The absence of global conscience only deepens Gaza’s suffering and prolongs this humanitarian catastrophe. Human‑rights groups, governments, and individuals alike are all called upon today to stand with Gaza. The world must act swiftly—any delay means more lives lost to hunger and thirst.

Gaza is more than a mere point on the map; it is a symbol of dignity and resistance—and it must remain so. All freedom‑loving people must rise to its aid before hope is lost forever.

Hunger ravages the children, blood soaks the land, and innocents depart day after day… Will anyone come to their rescue?