The September 21 Revolution… Deterring the Balance and Toppling the Entity’s Hegemony Forever
Since the outbreak of the September 21 Revolution in 2014, Yemen has charted a new course—nationally and regionally—upending traditional power dynamics and deterrence equations against the forces of aggression. Born from the suffering of a people long beset by conspiracies and foreign assault, this revolution was more than a mere response to internal strife: it embodied the Yemeni dream of reclaiming sovereignty and reshaping the region’s strategic calculus.