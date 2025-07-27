Today, more than a decade on, Yemen has become a decisive actor in the Arab–Zionist conflict, presenting a distinctive model of resistance and deterrence against the occupier, foremost among them the Zionist entity. From the moment Yemen’s armed forces intervened in the “Al-Aqsa Flood” campaign, they established a balance of terror with Israel—proving to the world that it is the will of nations, not just borders, that writes history. Yemen is no longer a forgotten geographic footnote; it is a regional power whose influence is felt at sea and along the Palestinian frontier.

Yemen Imposes a Deterrence Equation on the Zionist Entity

Yemen has moved beyond merely reacting to repeated aggressions against Gaza’s Palestinians. It has evolved into an effective regional force, capable of imposing its military and geographic equations on Israel. Since the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operations began, Yemen has struck at the enemy’s heart and disrupted its logistical lifelines at sea. In an unprecedented move, Yemen even closed Israel’s Eilat port—one of the entity’s most vital harbors—dealing a significant blow to its economy and internal security.

Yemen’s military capabilities have advanced so dramatically that they have pierced Israel’s defenses and sown panic among settlers, who now rush for shelters at the first sign of a Yemeni strike. What were once dismissed as mere “nuisance attacks” have become strategic threats capable of undermining the very foundations of Israel’s security and economy.

Major Challenges… The U.S. and European Navies in Crisis

Yemen’s maritime operations represent a novel strategic shift, forcing major naval powers—especially the U.S. Navy—to rethink their doctrine. U.S. reports indicate that American naval command has had to reassess its tactics after repeated Yemeni boat and drone strikes inflicted losses on support vessels. In response, the U.S. Navy has begun deploying more cost‑effective laser‑guided munitions in lieu of traditional missiles.

Western media have likewise chronicled the European Union’s failure to safeguard its shipping lanes: European vessels have proved ill‑equipped to withstand Yemeni assaults. This starkly illustrates that “freedom of navigation,” once deemed protected by Western might, is now genuinely at risk thanks to Yemen’s naval operations.

Yemen Breaks Barriers: Steadfastness and Courage in Supporting Gaza

While many Arab armies remain silent or collude with great powers, Yemen has emerged as the foremost champion of Palestine. Without waiting for permission, Yemen—armed with fleets of attack drones and ballistic missiles—launched offensive operations against Israeli targets in support of Gaza. It has made clear that its campaign against the occupier will continue until Palestinian lands are liberated.

Far more than a mere backer, Yemen now stands on the front lines: it has carried out over 1,679 strikes on Israeli positions since it began supporting Gaza, crossing every red line once imposed by global powers.

Yemen… The Heart of Regional Resistance

From the very inception of the September 21 Revolution, Yemen positioned itself at the center of a broader struggle—not just for Yemen itself but for the entire Arab world. It joined a regional resistance axis confronting both Zionist and Western aggression. Yemen’s military operations are no longer isolated skirmishes but part of a larger strategic campaign, coordinated with allies to push back the occupier across every flashpoint, from Gaza’s borders to the wider Red Sea theatre.

Yemen has shattered the “great power” paradigm and rewritten the rules on the ground, proving that it cannot be ignored in the Red Sea or on Palestine’s borders. It has become a principal actor in a grander contest whose chapters are being written in real time.

Yemen: The Dream That Never Dies

Today’s string of Yemeni victories is the natural outgrowth of the September 21 Revolution, which laid the foundations for a strong, sovereign state capable of defending its interests. Yemen has shown that steadfast resolve can overturn the most entrenched military and political equations. As great powers recoil before Yemen’s ascending might, this stubborn nation remains the undying dream of resistance—steadfast in its stand against aggression and occupation.

The world now witnesses a turning point in the Arab–Zionist struggle that neither Israel nor its powerful backers can ignore. Yemen’s deterrent, asserted at sea and along Gaza’s boundaries, proclaims to all that this once‑forgotten land has become a leading protagonist in history’s unfolding drama.