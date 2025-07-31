Armed Forces Target Three Israeli Enemy Sites With Five Drones

Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip.

The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three qualitative military operations, targeting three Israeli enemy targets using five drones.

The first operation targeted a sensitive target in the occupied area of Yaffa with two drones.

The second operation targeted a military target in the occupied Ashkelon area with two drones.

The third operation targeted a military target in the occupied Negev with one drone.

By the grace of Allah, the operations successfully achieved their objectives.

Yemen, its leadership, people, and army, call on all people of the Arab and Islamic nation to fulfill their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people.

They call for a massive demonstration in the coming days in support of justice and in rejection of the ongoing genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip, They also call for pressure to lift the blockade and end the starvation and deprivation of their lives.

Our operations will not cease until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.