Hamas: Zionist starvation crimes in Gaza are most heinous chapters of genocide

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) stated on Sunday that the Zionist enemy’s starvation crimes against the people of the Gaza Strip, which have claimed hundreds of lives, including dozens of children, represent the most heinous chapters of genocide faced by the Palestinian people.

In a press statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), Hamas clarified that the aid entering Gaza today is merely a drop in the ocean of humanitarian needs.

The movement described the airdropping of aid as “propaganda”, posing serious risks to civilians’ lives and failing to substitute for opening land crossings and allowing the entry of sufficient and safe aid trucks.

Hamas held the U.S. administration and the countries supporting the Zionist entity complicit in the *mstarvation war and genocide, as they provide political and military cover for the Nazi-like Zionist enemy.

The movement demanded the immediate and unrestricted opening of all crossings and the entry of adequate and safe aid to meet the needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

It also called for official Arab and Islamic action, urging the mobilization of all resources to pressure the U.S. administration and the Zionist enemy to halt war crimes and genocide.

Additionally, Hamas urged escalating popular movements worldwide to condemn the enemy, pressure for an end to the starvation war and genocide, and break the siege by all legitimate means .