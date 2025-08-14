Casualties from explosions in Syria’s Idlib rise to 14

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights documented the killing of two civilians, including a child, and the injury of three others as a result of violent explosions that occurred in recent hours at an ammunition depot and a facility belonging to non-Syrian foreign fighters in the western Idlib countryside.

The Observatory said on Thursday that the injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment, bringing the total death toll from the explosions to six, including two civilians, and the number of injured to eight, including three civilians.

Earlier, the Observatory had reported that the initial toll from the same explosions was four dead and five wounded among non-Syrian foreign fighters, with the injured transferred to hospitals for necessary medical care.

The explosions also caused thick columns of smoke to rise and sparked panic among residents and passersby in the area, coinciding with the flight of drones overhead. The incident prompted significant disruption in the area as residents rushed to move away from the blast site.