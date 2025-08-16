Hamas Leader: “The West Bank Is Ablaze with Anger… Our People Are an Impenetrable Barrier Against the Occupation!”

Amid the systematic Zionist escalation in the West Bank and the ongoing terrorist attacks by settler gangs, senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi affirmed that this open war against the Palestinian people will fail, stressing that the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance remain the unbreakable shield and the solid barrier upon which every scheme of ethnic cleansing and displacement will collapse.

In a statement on Saturday, Mardawi declared that the extremist Israeli government and settler militias will never succeed in breaking the will of the Palestinian people or deterring their determination to defend their land and holy sites, regardless of the sacrifices or the brutality of the aggression machine.

He stressed that the crimes of organized displacement and terrorist assaults on Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank will not go unanswered, affirming that the people and the resistance are the true safeguard against all malicious occupation plots, and the cornerstone of the battle for steadfastness and resilience on the land.

In a heartfelt salute to the people of the West Bank, Mardawi said: “All respect and tribute to our steadfast, resilient people, and to every revolutionary hand that stands firm against settler attacks and courageously confronts the schemes of annihilation and displacement.”

The Hamas leader called for escalating confrontations against the enemy, stressing that both national and religious duty compel everyone to defend the land, honor, and property. He concluded: “The time has come to ignite all arenas of confrontation, and to turn the West Bank into a blazing fire under the feet of the invaders, until they are expelled from our sacred land.”