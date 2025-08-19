Gaza Starved to Death… Children Etch Their Bloody Wills on the Walls of Silence

In Gaza, children are not only killed by the sound of shells, but by the silence of hunger. Small bodies are left to fade away slowly—like candles extinguished in a long, merciless night.

Here, genocide takes its ugliest form—not only with bullets, but by depriving an infant of milk, a child of bread, and a mother of the right to watch her baby grow.

In Gaza, starvation is not a byproduct of war—it is a deliberate weapon, designed to break Palestinian will and force surrender.

Numbers That Speak of Tragedy

Since October 7, 2023, until today, the Zionist war machine has committed an unprecedented humanitarian massacre: 62,064 martyrs have fallen—most of them women and children—while 156,573 civilians have been injured, and thousands remain trapped beneath the rubble awaiting rescue.

The greatest tragedy lies with the children: 18,855 of Gaza’s children have been killed, 40,176 wounded, and 990 have lost limbs—robbed of their childhoods before they even began.

These are not cold statistics for UN spreadsheets—they are vanished faces, unfinished school notebooks, and tiny toys left orphaned on the ruins.

Hunger as a Weapon of Extermination

Since March, the Zionist enemy has sealed Gaza’s crossings completely, blocking food, medicine, and fuel. This was never a “security measure,” as claimed, but a calculated plan: to wield hunger as a weapon of war.

The result is catastrophic—over 1,204,000 children deprived of food, and 914,000 denied education, their futures suspended between a missing loaf of bread and an absent schoolbook.

Even the United Nations has admitted the disaster: hunger spreads everywhere, and the search for food has become a journey of death. In just three months, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights documented 1,857 Palestinians killed while trying to reach scraps of food or limited aid—many executed in cold blood on roads leading to relief trucks.

The Ministry of Health reported that 266 Palestinians have so far died of hunger and malnutrition, including 112 children. This is a slow death—silent, bloodless, but leaving an indelible scar on the conscience of anyone with a heart.

Shelters Turn into Graves

For Palestinians in Gaza, no place is safe. UNRWA schools, which hundreds of thousands fled to in search of protection under the UN flag, have turned into places of death.

Airstrikes targeted these schools as they did homes and hospitals. The Palestinian child has no refuge—not even a tent to preserve a temporary life. “There is no safe place for children in Gaza,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini—a sentence that summed up the entire tragedy.

A Stain on Humanity’s Conscience

This is no longer a passing humanitarian crisis, but a permanent stain on humanity’s conscience. The world, which boasts of defending values and rights, watches silently as the most documented genocide of the modern era unfolds. By their silence and complicity, world leaders have become direct partners in the crime, granting the Zionist entity a green light to continue its war against children and women.

In Gaza, a child is killed for being born Palestinian, starved for refusing to bow, displaced for refusing to bargain. Here, a piece of bread becomes a banner of dignity, and a box of milk a battle for existence.

Gaza’s Final Cry

Today, the question is no longer: How many were killed? How many starved? The real question is: How far can the world’s conscience sink?

Gaza—with its hunger, blood, and ruins—calls out to the free people of the world: Whoever does not rage today will find nothing to rage for tomorrow. Whoever does not stand now should search for their humanity among the rubble of homes—or in the eyes of children who have been turned into numbers on lists of martyrs.