The repercussions of the Yemeni blockade extend beyond halting trade to undermining Israeli infrastructure projects

The Israeli newspaper The Marker acknowledged that the Yemeni naval blockade, which has completely shut down the Port of Eilat since the beginning of the war, is weakening the economic justification for a planned railway project to the city.

The report pointed out that implementing this challenging project depends on the Israeli government’s approval to finance it. Construction preparations alone would take two years, while its completion could require at least a full decade—at a time when the railway company is already suffering from major malfunctions.