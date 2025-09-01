Iranian Chief of Staff: Yemen Is the Pride of the Ummah and the People’s Steadfastness Will Foil All Conspiracies of the Zionist Enemy

In a historic message expressing solidarity with Yemen, Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, condemned the criminal Zionist aggression on the capital, Sana’a, which resulted in the martyrdom of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmad Ghalib Al-Rahwi and a number of accompanying ministers. Mousavi described the attack as a fully constituted war crime that exposes the arrogance of the criminal entity and its persistent hatred toward the nation and free peoples.

Mousavi affirmed that this heinous crime is part of expansionist, aggressive policies led by the Zionist entity with full support from its allies, particularly the United States. Nevertheless, he said, despite its brutality, the crime will not weaken the will of the resistant Yemeni people, nor will it diminish their revolutionary determination to defend Palestine, Gaza, and all occupied lands.

Yemen: A Symbol of Steadfastness and the Pride of the Islamic Ummah

Major General Mousavi stated that the Yemeni people remain steadfast and heroic at the pinnacle of courage and sacrifice, and that this steadfastness makes Yemen a living symbol of resistance and a pride for the entire Islamic Ummah.

He added that Yemen represents the most authentic and loyal model in confronting Zionist and American arrogance, and stands as the sincere voice of the revolution in support of Palestine and besieged Gaza.

Mousavi emphasized that the pure blood of the martyrs — including the prime minister and his accompanying ministers — will serve only as additional fuel for greater steadfastness and resistance, a blazing torch on the path of liberation and struggle.

The Zionist Aggression Reveals the Entity’s Bankruptcy and Systematic Hatred

Mousavi considered the attack on the Yemeni government, which targeted civilian political leaders, a flagrant violation of international law and a crime against humanity that cannot be justified by any pretext.

He added that this Zionist crime exposes the fear of the entity and its allies regarding the expansion of the axis of resistance and the growing strength of peoples defending their just causes, stressing that such crimes will not weaken Yemenis’ resolve but will instead strengthen the resistance axis across the region.

Renewed Message of Support for the Resistance and the Yemeni People

The Chief of Staff concluded his message by affirming that Iran will continue to support the Yemeni resistant people — its leadership, army, and populace — in the face of aggression and occupation. He reiterated that Yemen’s steadfastness and bravery will continue to break the aggressors’ strength and protect the just causes of the Ummah, no matter how great the challenges grow.

Mousavi added: Yemen will remain at the heart of the battle for Palestine and Jerusalem; whatever the enemy attempts, the blood of the martyrs will remain a luminous torch that shakes the aggressors’ entity and reminds the whole world that truth and courage cannot be defeated.