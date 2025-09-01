“Scarlet Ray” – An Israeli Vessel Directly Targeted in the Red Sea… The Entity Helpless Against Yemeni Strikes

In an unprecedented strategic shift, enemy media confirmed today that Yemeni Armed Forces successfully struck an Israeli-owned vessel, Scarlet Ray, belonging to Zionist businessman Idan Ofer, directly in the Red Sea.

This operation demonstrates that Yemen is no longer merely a political supporter, but now an active field player along the lines of confrontation—imposing deterrence equations and turning any illusion of security for the enemy into a mirage.

According to Globes newspaper, the vessel Scarlet Ray, despite flying the Liberian flag as camouflage, did not escape Yemeni surveillance. A missile was carefully launched and struck its target, as part of a series of retaliatory attacks on Israel following the assassination of Yemen’s Prime Minister. Today, the Red Sea has become an open arena for confrontation and a witness to the Yemenis’ strength and meticulous strategy.

Rising Zionist Anxiety: Deterrence Becomes Impossible

In rare statements cited by the Jerusalem Post, senior officials in the Zionist military establishment described the Yemenis as “the most reckless in the region,” admitting that deterring them is nearly impossible and that an open confrontation is not in the enemy’s favor.

This candid admission reflects the scale of shock within Tel Aviv—especially after Yemenis swiftly restored infrastructure in Sana’a following Israeli strikes, then immediately retaliated by launching a new missile toward occupied territories. The message is clear: every attack against Yemen is met with a solid wall of deterrence and strategic planning.

Frustrated Zionist Options

Enemy media, including Ynet, revealed that Israel has spent two years studying the possibility of launching a direct ground invasion of Yemen in coordination with Washington and Gulf states. Yet, geographic distance and the steadfastness of Yemeni forces prevented any real action.

Officials further noted that such an operation would require local collaborators in territories under Saudi-Emirati coalition control—something unattainable on the ground. This leaves Yemen today as an unsolvable security dilemma, even for the region’s most heavily trained and equipped armies.

From the Red Sea to Gaza: A New Equation

This strike is not an isolated attack, but part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at:

Demonstrating Yemen’s ability to directly target Israeli assets.

Spreading fear within the enemy and disrupting its economic and military plans.

Forging an integrated battlefront with Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

As one Israeli expert admitted, “The threat from Yemen will not disappear, even if clashes in Gaza were to cease”—a statement affirming that Sana’a has become an unavoidable actor and a genuine power in the regional arena.

Yemen at the Heart of the Battle

Today, with the missile strike on Scarlet Ray, Yemenis have proven that any illusion of security or economic stability within the Zionist entity is nothing but smoke and mirrors. Every move by the enemy will be met with a swift, calculated response. Every new step taken by Israel in the Red Sea or along the borders will encounter vigilant Yemeni resistance.

Yemen is no longer just a supporter of Gaza; it has become the decisive key in the equation of regional deterrence. The message is clear for anyone who still believes there are “safe zones” for the entity in the Arab world: Sana’a is watching, Yemen strikes, and the enemy is powerless to defend itself.