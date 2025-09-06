September 6: A Date Marked by the Yemen Conflict

For Yemenis, September 6 has repeatedly been remembered as a day of violent attacks throughout the ongoing conflict since 2015. Reports indicate that on this date in multiple years, airstrikes and shelling have caused civilian casualties, damage to homes, farms, hospitals, and critical infrastructure.

2015: Civilian Casualties and Strikes on Hospitals

On September 6, 2015, airstrikes targeted the al-Sabeen area of Sana’a, causing the deaths of two infants and injuries among medical staff at al-Sabeen Hospital for Mother and Child. Additional strikes were reported in Hodeidah, Saada, and Marib, where homes and public facilities were damaged.

2016: Strikes on Residential Areas in al-Jawf

Airstrikes hit the al-Ghayl district in al-Jawf, injuring a woman and destroying homes.

2017: Fatal Strikes in Hajjah

Six civilians were reported killed and four injured in Hajjah province. Multiple strikes were also recorded in Hajjah, Taiz, and Marib.

2018: Civilian Areas in Hodeidah and Saada

Airstrikes targeted farms and homes in Hodeidah and Saada, leaving several casualties. Artillery and rocket fire were also reported.

2019: Strikes on Homes in Saada and Hodeidah

Residential areas in Saada and Hodeidah sustained damage from airstrikes and shelling.

2020: One of the Heaviest Days of Strikes

Thirty-five airstrikes were recorded across al-Jawf and Marib, with further attacks in Amran and Saada, causing widespread damage to homes and farms.

2021: Deadly Shelling in Saada and Marib

Civilian deaths and injuries were reported due to border shelling and airstrikes on multiple districts.

2022: Drone Strikes and Escalations

Reports noted continued drone strikes and intensified shelling in Saada, Hajjah, and other areas, along with the construction of new fortifications.

Ongoing Pattern

The recurrence of attacks on this date highlights how September 6 has become associated with repeated violence during the conflict. Each year has seen reports of civilian casualties, destruction of property, and strikes on infrastructure, reflecting the enduring humanitarian toll of the war in Yemen.