World Protests for Gaza: Global Outrage Against Civilian Killings

Cities and streets across the world witnessed an unprecedented wave of demonstrations and marches on Saturday, sending a unified and resounding message: No complicity with civilian massacres, and no silence in the face of ongoing crimes in Gaza.

Thousands of people across all continents called for an end to the violence, demanding protection for children, women, and the elderly in the besieged enclave, which has endured blockade for over 701 days.

Morocco: Voices Raised for Gaza

In Morocco, hundreds of citizens held evening marches in several cities — including Sidi Yahya, Salé, Kalaat Sraghna, and Boujad — under the slogan: “Following the path of the Prophet Muhammad, supporting Gaza with steadfastness.”

Protesters raised Palestinian flags and banners denouncing the killings and starvation, urging the international community to act immediately to stop the offensive and allow humanitarian aid into the blockaded area.

Europe: Protests in London, Paris, Copenhagen, and Bern

In London, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside Parliament, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and demanding the delivery of humanitarian aid, despite police arrests and clashes with participants.

In Manchester, protesters chanted: “Your profits are stained with Palestinian blood,” condemning arms companies benefitting from the conflict.

In Paris, demonstrators rallied at Place Saint-Augustin with Palestinian flags and banners against systematic civilian killings and starvation. Similar marches took place in Copenhagen and Bern, where symbolic protests used white shrouds stained with red to represent global outrage.

Latin America: Havana and Caracas Join In

In Havana, Cuba, tens of thousands of people marched in solidarity with Palestinians, while Caracas, Venezuela, witnessed a large protest highlighting the plight of children, women, and civilians, calling for an end to the violence and lifting the blockade on Gaza.

Unified Message

These synchronized global demonstrations underscored that people worldwide refuse to remain silent in the face of the conflict in Gaza. They affirmed continued international popular support for Palestinians, insisting that such actions cannot go unchallenged.

From London to Havana, from Morocco to Sweden and Germany, the unified message was clear: “We will not allow these massacres to be ignored — Gaza remains in the hearts of all free people on this planet.”