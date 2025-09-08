Enemy settlers attack Palestinian vehicles south of Nablus, set fire to land in Yatma

Israeli enemy settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles south of Nablus, while other settlers burned olive trees in Yatma on Monday.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted local sources as saying that settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles and threw stones at them on the road near the Yitzhar settlement, built on Palestinian land south of Nablus, causing damage to some of them.

The sources added that a number of settlers gathered at the Beit Furik checkpoint east of Nablus and the Awarta checkpoint south of Nablus. The checkpoints were closed to pedestrians, preventing citizens from entering or exiting through them.

In another attack, Israeli settlers set fire to lands in Yatma, south of Nablus, this evening.

The head of the Yatma village council, Ahmed Abu Sanobar, reported that a number of settlers got off a bus on the main street on the northern side of the village and set fire to olive trees adjacent to the street, causing some of them to burn.