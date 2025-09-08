Israeli Air Destroys Al-Ru’ya Residential Tower in Gaza City

On Monday, Israeli Air aircraft completely destroyed the Al-Ru’ya Residential Tower in western Gaza City, the multi-story building, home to hundreds of Palestinians, was destroyed shortly after the enemy warned its residents and the displaced in its vicinity to evacuate.

The enemy army did not allow enough time for the hundreds of Palestinian families who lived in the tower, reducing it, along with its apartments and corporate headquarters, to rubble, it also destroyed hundreds of tents surrounding the tower, which had been used by families previously displaced from other areas in the Gaza Strip.