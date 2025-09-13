Eight Palestinians, including children, injured in Tubas

Eight Palestinian civilians, including children, were injured on Saturday during Israeli forces’ raids on Qalandia refugee camp, the town of al-Ram, north of occupied Al-Quds, and the city of Tubas in the West Bank.

The official Palestinian News Agency reported that a child was injured by live bullets during the Israeli forces’ raid on Qalandia refugee camp, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its crews responded to a 16-year-old boy who was injured by Israeli bullets in the abdomen.