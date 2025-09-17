From Khan Younis to Jenin: Precision Strikes Shake the Zionist Enemy and Expose Its Field Weakness

Amid the ongoing brutal Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for the second consecutive year, Palestinian resistance operations are escalating with a qualitative pace that reveals the resilience of the battlefield and the cohesion of the fronts.

From besieged Gaza to steadfast Jenin, the factions are carrying out precise strikes against concentrations of enemy soldiers and vehicles — a clear message that the occupation will never enjoy security, no matter how much it escalates its crimes and terror.

Al-Qassam and Al-Mujahideen: Rocket Barrage Shakes the Enemy South of Khan Younis

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, together with the Al-Mujahideen Brigades, announced that they had shelled Zionist troop gatherings near the Martaja junction south of Khan Younis with a salvo of 107mm rockets.

The statement confirmed that the operation came in response to the enemy’s incursion into the Strip and to emphasize that the resistance is capable of turning any combat axis into an inferno that traps Zionist soldiers and vehicles.

This operation reflects the high level of coordination and field integration among the resistance factions, embodying the unity of the resistance front in confronting the aggression.

Jenin Battalion: Sijjil-2 IED Targets a Zionist Vehicle in the West Bank

In the West Bank, Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades continued their operations against enemy forces.

The Jenin Battalion announced the detonation of a guided Sijjil-2 explosive device against a Zionist military vehicle at the entrance of the town of Silat al-Harithiya, causing direct damage.

This heroic operation came as a response to the occupation’s escalation in the towns and villages of the West Bank, reaffirming that the resistance is present in every arena, and that the West Bank will not be a free-for-all zone for occupation soldiers and settlers.

Al-Quds Brigades Release Footage of Strikes in Khan Younis

The Al-Quds Brigades also published video footage documenting the targeting of invading enemy troops and vehicles in Khan Younis.

The clips showed precise surveillance of Zionist troop movements, followed by a barrage of mortar fire raining down on them — an operation demonstrating the level of readiness and the ability to turn every enemy move into an opportunity for attrition.

These scenes illustrate the battlefield reality: there is no safety for occupation soldiers, even in movements backed by air and artillery cover, exposing the failure of the Zionist protection system before the determination of the resistance fighters.

Unity of Fronts — The Message of This Stage

The three recent operations — in Gaza and the West Bank — make it clear that the Palestinian resistance is waging a comprehensive battle, with strikes complementing each other across fronts and tools intertwining on the battlefield, placing the occupation in an open-ended war of attrition with no escape.

Observers note that these operations reflect a qualitative shift in the resistance’s performance: from defense to preemptive offense, reinforcing the conviction that the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle has entered a new phase — one defined by field deterrence and the sustained attrition of the enemy until its downfall.