Palestinian Freedom Movement: Al-Karameh crossing operation serious stand against arrogance, tyranny of Zionist enemy, leaders

The Palestinian Freedom Movement affirmed on Thursday that the heroic operation at al-Karameh Crossing between the Palestinian and Jordanian borders, killing Zionist soldiers on Thursday.

The accident comes as a natural response to the crimes of the occupier, a support for the oppressed Palestinian people and the crime of genocide being committed against them, and a serious stand against the arrogance and tyranny of the Zionist enemy and its leaders over the sovereignty of Arab regimes and peoples.

The movement said: “Such a heroic operation unleashes every free conscience in the Arab and Islamic nation, and is a general call to action against occupied Palestine and to carry out similar operations repeatedly that disturb the Zionist enemy and its security apparatus.”

It added: “This operation confirms the failure of all attempts by the enemy and some normalizing Arab and Islamic regimes to subjugate and tame their peoples, to strip the Palestinian people of their rights and the injustice they suffer from, and to strip them of their rights and the rights of all Muslims and Arabs to the land of Palestine and its holy sites, foremost among them the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The movement continued: “We salute the perpetrator of the heroic operation, the heroic martyr Al-Nashmi, the brave son of Jordan. We mourn his pure soul and tell our Arab and Islamic peoples that today we are in a position of action, support, jihad, and martyrdom, in the face of the bloody and Nazi Zionist enemy and its dominance on earth, fully supported by the American administration and the oppressive West.”

The Palestinian Freedom Movement also affirmed that every action by the Free Men is part of their bright history and their shining pages of sacrifice and redemption, and a path to martyrdom. Palestine will not be liberated except through the awakening of its sons from the Arab and Islamic nation.