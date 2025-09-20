Deputy Foreign Minister Receives Message from Head of Hamas Political Bureau

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdulwahid Abu Ras on Saturday received a message from head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Engineer Mohammed Dweik regarding the treacherous assassination attempt by the Israeli entity against the Hamas negotiating delegation on Qatari soil.

In his message, the head of the Hamas political bureau expressed the movement’s appreciation for the Republic of Yemen’s unwavering stance on the just Palestinian cause and its continued support for the rights of the Palestinian people.