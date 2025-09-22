In the history of nations, there are decisive moments that alter their course and inscribe their chapters with the blood of the free and the steadfastness of their people. September 21, 2014, was not an ordinary day in Yemen’s record, but a moment of rebirth from the rubble of dependency and tutelage—a new beginning that restored dignity to the people, sovereignty to the homeland, and independence to the political decision.

It was the revolution that broke the chains of foreign dictates, creating a rare historical turning point in a time dominated by submission and collapse.

A Revolution Against Tutelage and Impoverishment

The spark of the September 21 Revolution ignited from the depth of people’s suffering, when the dependent authorities attempted to burden citizens with the cost of corruption by lifting subsidies on fuel derivatives. The rejection of this “price hike” was not merely a protest against rising costs, but a defense of the Yemeni right to a dignified life and a rejection of starvation policies imposed by foreign powers as a tool of subjugation.

What began as a popular outcry soon transformed into a comprehensive national project demanding the fall of a foreign-dependent government, the implementation of the outcomes of the National Dialogue, and the establishment of a just and sovereign civil state.

Yemen Before the Revolution: A Caged State and Calculated Chaos

Before 2014, Yemen was drowning in total collapse: fragmented security, a plundered economy, and political decisions dictated by embassies. The United Nations described Yemen as a “time bomb,” while international institutions ranked it the most failed state in the world.

Tens of thousands of assassinations and bombings turned streets into daily death traps, as extremist groups wreaked havoc under state sponsorship. The Gulf Initiative merely recycled the old regime, opened the gates for American and Saudi tutelage, and paved the way for the partition of Yemen under the guise of “federal regions.”

In this bleak scene, the dawn of September 21 rose as a revolution of popular sovereignty—not a replication of foreign scenarios, but a total rejection of them.

An Authentic Qur’anic Revolution

The uniqueness of the September 21 Revolution lies in the fact that it was not a party’s revolution, nor a movement of elites or classes, but the revolution of an entire people, grounded in a clear Qur’anic reference under the leadership of Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi.

It was as much a revolution of values as it was of politics—uniting farmer and worker, soldier and civilian, man and woman—forming a complete portrait of a unified Yemeni people rallying behind a comprehensive civilizational project: “One hand builds, the other protects.”

It came to establish a state strong in politics, resilient in defense, independent in economy, and open to the causes of the ummah—foremost among them Palestine.

Achievements Amid Aggression

Within months of its triumph, the revolution faced a brutal global aggression led by the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and the UAE with direct Zionist support. They sought to strangle it in its cradle, but the aggression only revealed its authenticity and deepened its roots.

In a time when chaos was the prevailing order, the revolution achieved the equation of security and stability: crime rates dropped by more than 80%, daily assassinations ended, and state institutions began to rebuild with a purely national spirit.

On the military front, Yemen’s capabilities advanced at an unprecedented pace—from missiles and drones to strategic naval weapons—until the country became a formidable player in the regional deterrence equation, a source of unease for Israel and the United States.

A Revolution that Terrified the Arrogant and Gladdened the Oppressed

Contrary to the narratives of its foes, facts on the ground tell a different story: the September 21 Revolution halted state collapse, restored the people’s sense of dignity, and made Yemen an independent voice free from regional and international dictates.

Its greatest testimony of success is that it unsettled Washington, Tel Aviv, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi—while it uplifted the oppressed from Palestine to Iran, Lebanon, and across the Axis of Resistance. The revolution did not confine itself to Yemeni borders; it carried the concerns of the ummah, putting Palestine at the heart of its priorities.

A Revolution that Does Not Devour Its Children

Unlike many revolutions consumed by internal strife, the September 21 Revolution distinguished itself with inner purity and resistance to infiltration.

It opened doors of amnesty and forgiveness, refused to descend into bloody purges, and built a self-immunity that made it resilient to fragmentation. This enabled it to endure and withstand a decade of wars, sieges, and conspiracies.

