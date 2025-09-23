Head of the Yemeni-Palestinian Brotherhood Association to the Leader and the Yemeni People on the Anniversary of the September 21 Revolution: “We Are Proud of Your Honorable Stance with Palestine”

Khaled Abdul-Majid, head of the Yemeni-Palestinian Brotherhood Association, praised the major role of Yemen’s leadership and people in standing alongside the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant resistance in the face of the genocide and massacres perpetrated by the Zionist occupation in Gaza.

In a congratulatory message addressed to Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi—may God protect him—on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of the September 21 Revolution, Abdul-Majid affirmed that this blessed revolution rose against tyranny, domination, and foreign tutelage. He noted that international aggression forces attempted to distort and derail its course, yet the Yemeni people, through steadfastness and great sacrifices, preserved its gains and solidified its achievements despite years of war and blockade.

Abdul-Majid explained that the Palestinian people’s participation alongside their Yemeni brothers in celebrating this blessed occasion reflects genuine loyalty and deep pride in Yemen’s honorable and courageous stances in support of Palestine, and in loyalty to the blood of martyrs who sacrificed for the dignity and honor of the ummah.

He commended Yemen’s wise leadership and its people, who take to the squares of Sana’a, Saada, and other Yemeni cities in their millions in support of Gaza, rejecting genocide, blockade, and Zionist arrogance. He stressed that these positions have cemented the strength of fraternal relations between the Yemeni and Palestinian peoples—relations forged with the blood of martyrs and shared sacrifices—making the September 21 Revolution a model of resilience and liberation, and a fundamental pillar in supporting the causes of the ummah, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.