Irish candidate criticizes Starmer: Hamas is part of Palestinian fabric
Independent Irish presidential candidate Catherine Connolly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his call to exclude Hamas from any future Palestinian government, stressing that the movement is “part of the fabric of the Palestinian people.”
In a media interview on Tuesday, Connolly stressed that “the Palestinian people alone decide who governs them,” calling on Britain and the world to focus on stopping the “genocide in Gaza.”