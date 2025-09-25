Spain announces sending warship to protect global Steadfastness Fleet heading to Gaza

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that his country will send a warship today, Thursday, from the port of Cartagena in the southeast of Spain to protect the “Global Steadfastness Fleet” aiming to break the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Sánchez told reporters, following his participation in the United Nations General Assembly session last night:

“A naval operations ship equipped with all necessary resources will depart on Thursday from Cartagena to assist the fleet (Global Steadfastness) and carry out rescue operations if needed.”

Spanish media reported that the government’s decision came after a similar move by Italy, noting that the Ministry of Defense clarified that the ship will operate in international waters.

Commenting on the decision, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor and Social Economy Yolanda Díaz said:

“We called for protection for the fleet, and we are proud that the government is sending a ship for this purpose.”

In a post on the “Blue Sky” platform, she added:

“Pressure works; the Gaza fleet is a beacon of hope that we must protect.”

In a post on the same platform, Spanish Minister of Youth and Childhood, Cira Rigo, said:

“Lift the blockade, open humanitarian aid corridors, and stop the genocide.”

Rigo emphasized that:

“The Global Steadfastness Fleet is advancing and will not be left alone.”

Spanish Minister of Culture Ernest Ortason said:

“While others remain silent, Spain acts. Solidarity is not just words, it is action.”

On Wednesday, the “Global Steadfastness Fleet” heading to Gaza to break the Israeli blockade reported 12 explosions on 9 of its ships caused by drone attacks.

In recent days, dozens of ships carrying hundreds of activists and human rights defenders from around 47 countries have sailed as part of the Global Steadfastness Fleet toward Gaza, carrying humanitarian aid, especially medical supplies.

This is the first time that this number of ships (around 50) have sailed together toward Gaza, home to approximately 2.4 million Palestinians, who are besieged by Israeli forces.

With U.S. and European support, the Israeli army has continued since October 7, 2023, to commit acts of genocide, blockade, and starvation in Gaza, resulting in the death of 65,427 Palestinian civilians, mostly children and women, and wounding 167,376 others, according to preliminary figures. Thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble and on the streets, unreachable by rescue and medical teams.