Iran condemns G7 statement on nuclear file, calls it “Distortion of Facts”

The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, today, Thursday, described the G7 statement regarding Iran’s nuclear file as a “distortion of facts” and strongly condemned it.

Baqaei stated in a press briefing that the G7’s welcome of the action taken by the three European countries (Germany, the United Kingdom, and France) and the United States to reinstate the revoked UN Security Council resolutions on Iran constitutes support for a measure that violates international law.

He emphasized that the G7’s position does not change the unlawful and unjustified nature of this action, according to Iran’s official news agency.

Baghaei also pointed out that Israel’s military aggression against Iran’s nuclear facilities was carried out in coordination with the United States, which also launched a direct attack.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the G7’s claims regarding the good intentions of the three European countries and the U.S. in pursuing diplomatic ways to limit the return of sanctions are mere lies and a distortion of facts.

He added that the U.S.’s illegal and unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018, its ongoing violations of international law, and the obstacles it created to hinder the deal’s implementation are the primary reasons for the current situation.

Baghaei noted that the three European countries, due to their dependence on the United States and failure to fulfill their commitments, as well as their support for Israel’s aggression against Iran’s nuclear facilities, have not only failed to fully implement the agreement but have also ignored all Iranian diplomatic initiatives and efforts.

He further pointed out that the G7 countries ignore Israel’s nuclear arsenal, describing their stance on non-proliferation as “hypocrisy.”

He affirmed that, due to their irresponsible practices toward the rule of law, and international peace and security, these countries lack any moral authority to offer advice to others.