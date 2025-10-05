“World Food Programme”: Hundreds of thousands displaced from northern Gaza as aid cut off for those trapped in city

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said on Sunday that more than 450,000 people have fled northern Gaza since August, while thousands of the most vulnerable remain unable to leave.

In a post on the platform X monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the WFP stated that families trapped in Gaza City are enduring dire humanitarian conditions after all aid was cut off following the closure of the Zikim crossing.

The agency stressed the urgent need to reopen the crossing to ensure life-saving assistance reaches those most at risk.

With U.S. and European support, the Israeli occupation army has, since October 7, 2023, continued committing acts of genocide, siege, and starvation against the people of Gaza — killing 67,139 Palestinian civilians, mostly women and children, and injuring 169,583 others, according to the latest figures. Thousands remain trapped under rubble or in streets unreachable by rescue teams.