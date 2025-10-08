Two Years of Genocide in Gaza: Blood Unstilled and Blind Justice Exposes the Falsehood of Western “Civilization”

Two years have passed since the bloody aggression launched by the Zionist enemy against Gaza—two years of systematic killing and genocide under a shameful international silence and blatant complicity from the United Nations.

It is a spectacle that lays bare the hypocrisy of a world draped in slogans of “human rights” and “international justice.”

In Gaza, the wound remains open and the blood still fresh—etched into the faces of children who lost their mothers and mothers who cradle the names of their martyred children to their hearts.

While the Zionist machinery of extermination persists in its madness, negotiations continue in Cairo as if conducted atop the corpses of victims—without guarantees, without conscience—embodying the collapse of the global system and the death of human morality.

Gaza: The Open Field of Extermination

Since October 7, 2023, the Zionist enemy has turned the Gaza Strip into a laboratory of death—bombing everything that moves and erasing everything that testifies to life.

After two years of war, Gaza’s Ministry of Health has recorded more than 67,000 martyrs and 170,000 wounded, including 20,000 children and over 10,000 women. Entire families have been wiped out—erased from civil records and from the memory of the living.

This is not a war; it is an annihilation that has targeted everything—schools, hospitals, bakeries, mosques, even UN aid convoys and shelters.

Today Gaza is not a battlefield but a site where the very definition of barbarism is being rewritten in the 21st century.

Negotiations Under Fire: The Ceasefire of Deferred Death

As negotiations unfold in Cairo, the enemy continues its daily crimes, deploying its latest arsenal—from drones and armored bulldozers to explosive robots.

In the neighborhoods of Tel al-Hawa, al-Sabra, and al-Shuja’iyya, only the sounds of explosions and cries for help can be heard, while occupation tanks encircle hospitals reduced to rubble.

More than half a million civilians remain trapped in the destroyed city, refusing displacement despite bombardment and massacres. The health system has collapsed—25 of 38 hospitals are completely out of service, and the rest barely function.

In this ruin, the world keeps speaking of “calm” and “truce,” while the killing machine continues to harvest lives without pause—turning the so-called ceasefire into a political veneer for genocide.

Famine: The Other Face of Extermination

Hunger in Gaza is no longer a humanitarian crisis—it is a weapon of war, systematically wielded to break the people’s will.

Over 460 Palestinians, including 154 children, have died of starvation, while more than 50,000 children under five suffer from acute malnutrition.

As food and medical aid are cut off, the tragedy deepens daily. Gaza has become a stage for the most horrific form of slow death—a collective punishment carried out before the eyes of a “civilized” world that watches and does nothing.

Medical Workers: Targets of Deliberate Killing

The Zionist army has not only killed the wounded—it has hunted those who tried to save them.

More than 1,700 medical personnel have been martyred, and 362 doctors and nurses have been abducted—some executed in the field while performing their humanitarian duties.

Operating rooms have become miniature graveyards; doctors work with primitive tools under direct bombardment, some writing their wills on their sleeves before entering surgery—with no anesthesia, no electricity.

It is a compound crime—genocide committed under the banner of “counterterrorism.”

Gaza Exposes the Hypocrisy of Western Justice

After two years of daily massacres, all masks have fallen.

Europe, which claims to defend freedom of expression, bans the Palestinian flag. France and Germany suppress Gaza solidarity marches while welcoming the flags of the occupier.

Yet from Tokyo to London, New York to Oslo, peoples have risen to say that human conscience cannot be bombed or silenced.

The moral collapse of the West is laid bare—even from within its own institutions.

In February 2024, U.S. airman Aaron Bushnell set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, crying “Free Palestine,” in protest of his country’s complicity in Gaza’s genocide.

This was followed by a wave of resignations within the U.S. State Department—most notably Josh Paul and Michael Casey—who described what was happening as “worse than anyone could imagine.”

The World Reflected in Gaza’s Mirror

Gaza has become a mirror for humanity’s conscience.

Researcher Anna Iwasiuk asked in her essay: “What is neutrality in the face of genocide, if not complicity?”

Spanish thinker Javier Jurado wrote that “Europe’s political mind has run out of excuses for supporting a criminal entity,” while British writer James Schneider affirmed that “the liberation of Palestine is no longer a M