Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi Leads the Nation From Steadfastness to Victory

Two Years Since the Operation That Redefined the Palestinian Resistance

Two years have passed since October 7, 2023 — the day the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation began, reshaping the history of Palestinian resistance and reaffirming that the united will of the region’s peoples remains stronger than aggression and challenges.

Throughout the war and up to the declaration of victory, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, has been a central figure — steering the broader regional posture with strategic clarity while reinforcing Yemen’s position as a key supporter of Gaza. His leadership turned the nation’s steadfastness into a symbol of dignity and sovereignty.

Leadership and Strategy: From Planning to Execution

Sayyed al-Houthi outlined a comprehensive strategy linking military capability, public mobilization, and regional coordination to transform the confrontation from a military clash into a broader battle of will and sovereignty.

At the national level, his leadership oversaw the unification of Yemen’s popular support and military operations, which included:

Imposing a maritime blockade on Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab.

Missile and drone operations, both aerial and naval, that disabled Israel’s Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) port and inflicted significant losses deep inside Israeli-controlled areas.

Popular Mobilization: Numbers That Reflect a Nation in Motion

Under al-Houthi’s directives, Yemen witnessed an unprecedented scale of public activity in solidarity with Palestine. Official statistics record:

49,354 marches and demonstrations

94,478 public events

549,769 awareness seminars

81,878 cultural gatherings

350,633 student rallies in universities and schools

317,785 tribal and community gatherings

1,103,647 participants in general mobilization courses

132,046 participants in advanced mobilization training

5,148 military maneuvers

1,349 military parades

3,362 armed marches

These figures underscore a coordinated national campaign blending civic, cultural, and military mobilization.

The Gaza Agreement: A Result of Endurance, Not Concession

Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that the recent Gaza agreement — ending the Israeli assault and ensuring a full withdrawal — was “not a gift from any power but the product of steadfast resistance and popular will.”

The accord includes:

An end to hostilities and complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Opening of border crossings and exchange of prisoners.

Preservation of the resistance’s right to bear arms and maintain independent decision-making.

Al-Houthi stated that Yemen’s role was not reactive but a comprehensive effort integrating military support, mass mobilization, and strategic deterrence to enforce red lines against further Israeli escalation.

Al-Aqsa Flood: The Palestinian Resistance’s Defining Mark

The operation revealed the organizational depth and resilience of the Palestinian resistance, exposing the fragility of U.S.–Israeli strategies and reinforcing Arab, Islamic, and international solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Gaza, al-Houthi said, has become a global symbol of unified will and endurance.

Facing Normalization: Protecting Identity and Sovereignty

Al-Houthi warned that normalization with Israel represents a strategic threat to the region’s national, religious, and cultural identity — and to its resources and future generations.

He described the Yemeni and Palestinian resistance as the protective shield of the region’s sovereignty and values, ensuring a comprehensive stand against domination and normalization efforts.

Yemeni Resilience: A Global Model of Commitment and Defiance

Over the past two years, Yemen has demonstrated extraordinary resilience, marked by:

Thousands of precision military operations,

Tens of thousands of mass rallies and public mobilizations,

And strategic use of all available resources to exert tangible pressure on Israel and its allies.

Through these coordinated actions, Yemen has positioned itself as a frontline actor in defending Jerusalem and Palestine, shaping regional deterrence dynamics in line with al-Houthi’s directives.

From Al-Aqsa Flood to the “Flood of the Ummah”

The “Al-Aqsa Flood” marked not only Gaza’s victory but also the awakening of the broader region. Under Sayyed al-Houthi’s leadership, the movement envisions a new era of unified resistance, where dignity is not granted but earned through faith, persistence, and shared struggle.

From the crucible of Palestinian and Yemeni steadfastness, new equations of power are emerging — shaping a new chapter in the region’s pursuit of liberation, sovereignty, and honor.