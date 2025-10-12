Millions in Yemen Rally for Palestine, Mark Al-Aqsa Flood Anniversary

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a and cities across the country to mark the second anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, express solidarity with Palestine, and celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The rallies were held under the slogan “Al-Aqsa Flood… Two Years of Jihad and Sacrifice Until Victory.”

Participants affirmed that the Yemeni people view themselves as a moral and national partner in the battle for Palestine and that their duty transcends mere slogans to include tangible action in all possible directions.

The demonstrators pointed out that the Yemeni popular movements have become a source of inspiration for global solidarity movements and a moral and political pressure tool.

They stressed that this support is a continuous effort that extends into all moral and logistical fields to back the Palestinian steadfastness.

Furthermore, the participants expressed their distrust in the promises of the Zionist enemy, stressing that any temporary agreement does not negate the need for continuous national readiness and being on high alert, given the potential for “maneuvers and stalling” by the enemy.

The million-man demonstrations issued a statemen, which the Acting Head of the Sanaa government read.

It commended the Palestinian people and the resistance for their unparalleled steadfastness, asserting that despite the sacrifices, the enemy failed to achieve its declared objectives and remained incapacitated along with its American backer.

The statement praised the leadership of Ansarullah and all those who have demonstrated genuine and supportive stances towards the resistance, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Resistance in Iraq, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement also directed a strongly-worded message to the “traitorous and complicit Arab and Islamic regimes,” warning them that “shame, dishonor, and regret in this world are little compared to their inevitable fate in the Hereafter.”

Finally, the statement emphasized that the Yemeni people are always ready to come together and respond to any aggression from “Israel” or the United States, highlighting the need to stay alert against the enemies’ plans to divert the nations’ attention from their main issues.