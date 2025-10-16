Enemy kills two Palestinians in shelling eastern Khan Yunis

Two Palestinian brothers were martyred Thursday in Israeli enemy shelling of the area east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, in a new Israeli violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, reported that two brothers from the Abu Mustafa family were killed in Israeli enemy shelling in Wadi Saber area, south of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.

The agency noted that ambulance crews were unable to transport them from the scene due to the danger of the area and the continued targeting of Palestinian civilians by the Israeli enemy army.