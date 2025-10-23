Araghchi Responds to Grossi: Your Threats Against Iran Will End in Utter Failure

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on Thursday that anyone issuing threats against Iran must understand that repeating failed experiments will bring nothing but further failure. He emphasized that the nation’s resilience, along with its scientific and technological progress, will remain a solid barrier against all acts of sabotage and blackmail.

Araghchi’s remarks came on the sidelines of the Local Diplomacy Forum in the city of Mashhad, in response to statements made by Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), regarding the recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“I do not know whether his remarks were driven by concern or intended as a threat,” Araghchi said, “but those making such threats should realize that repeating a failed experience will only lead to failure once again.”

Grossi had recently stated that the damage inflicted on Iran’s Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow facilities was substantial but clarified that Iran’s technical expertise remains intact, there are no indications of a nuclear weapons program, and that most of Iran’s highly enriched uranium remains accounted for.

Tehran’s position reaffirms that any attempt to undermine the security of its nuclear program or obstruct its scientific progress will end in failure. The country, Araghchi stressed, will continue advancing its peaceful nuclear capabilities and strengthening its self-monitoring systems—firmly rejecting all forms of coercion or external pressure.