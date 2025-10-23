Gaza Bleeds Again Under a False Truce: Over 68,000 Martyrs Amid Global Complicity Entrenching Genocide

In a scene that encapsulates the tragedy of our era, the genocide waged by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people in Gaza continues into its third consecutive year. A so-called “ceasefire” has failed to halt the bloodshed or end the horror of relentless crimes—while the international community meets these atrocities with shameful silence and blatant complicity, exposing the emptiness of its “human rights” slogans.

Massacres Continue Despite the Illusion of a Truce

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that the death toll from the Zionist aggression has risen to 68,280 martyrs and 170,375 wounded since October 7, 2023, including thousands of children and women. Hospitals in the Strip received 14 martyrs in the past hours—one of them executed in the field by enemy fire—alongside two new injuries. Rescue teams remain unable to reach hundreds of bodies trapped beneath the rubble and in devastated streets.

Despite more than two weeks having passed since the “ceasefire agreement,” Israeli shelling and artillery fire continue daily across the Gaza Strip.

Today, citizen Bakr Fathi al-Ruqab was killed by a drone strike in Bani Suheila, southern Gaza, while areas including Ma’an, Sheikh Nasser, al-Qarara, and al-Zanna in Khan Younis, as well as the al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City, have been under heavy bombardment since morning.

According to field reports, 89 Palestinians have been martyred and 317 injured since the ceasefire was announced on October 11, in addition to 449 bodies recovered from beneath the ruins in Gaza’s destroyed neighborhoods. Observers say these ongoing violations prove that the “truce” is nothing more than a temporary cover for the enemy’s redeployment and consolidation of control over the eastern and northern parts of the Strip.

Media Blackout: The Enemy Fears the Truth

Alongside its battlefield crimes, the Zionist entity continues its war on truth by banning foreign journalists from entering Gaza for the third consecutive year—a flagrant violation of freedom of expression.

The Government Media Office in Gaza condemned the ban, calling the decision of the so-called “Israeli Supreme Court” a continuation of a systematic blackout meant to erase evidence of genocide, displacement, and destruction.

The office reported that 255 journalists have been killed, 48 detained, and dozens wounded since October 2023, describing the press ban as “a double crime against humanity and truth.” It added that the entity “fears the camera lens more than it fears the resistance’s rockets.”

UN Agencies: Gaza’s Women and Children Face Generational Malnutrition Crisis

In a humanitarian catastrophe of staggering proportions, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) warned that malnutrition among pregnant women and children in Gaza will have devastating, long-term effects.

UNFPA representative Andrew Saperton, after visiting the Strip, stated that a quarter of Gaza’s population suffers from hunger, including 11,500 pregnant women, and that premature births have surged to 70%, up from 20% before the war. With Gaza’s health infrastructure in ruins, hospitals operate at only 15% of their former capacity.

Maternity wards are functioning at 170% over capacity, forcing hospitals to place multiple newborns in single incubators. Saperton warned of rising maternal deaths due to medicine shortages and halted services, saying famine has become “the number-one enemy of women and children” amid the world’s indifference and silence toward this unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

Entire Neighborhoods Erased: 61 Million Tons of Rubble Cover Gaza

According to UNRWA, over 61 million tons of rubble now blanket large parts of Gaza, where entire neighborhoods have been reduced to dust after two years of nonstop bombardment.

Thousands of families continue to search for water and shelter among the ruins, while humanitarian aid remains restricted by Israeli conditions—deepening the suffering of a population enduring what the agency calls the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century.

UN Rapporteur Albanese: What’s Happening in Gaza Is Genocide, Not War

In a stark statement, Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, declared that a ceasefire alone cannot end the ongoing genocide in Gaza, stressing that “this is not a war—it is a systematic campaign to annihilate an entire people.”

Albanese noted that Israeli forces “currently control about half of Gaza’s territory,” describing the U.S.-brokered truce plan as “insufficient and unlawful,” one that “legitimizes occupation instead of ending it.”

She asserted that Western support for Israel “crowns a long history of complicity in war crimes,” highlighting that the continuing aggression has left over 239,000 people dead or woun