Lebanon: Two civilians martyred, others injured in Israeli airstrikes

Two Lebanese civilians were martyred and several others injured on Thursday following a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting multiple areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Israeli warplanes carried out several raids on parts of the Baalbek district, striking the Janta highlands along the eastern mountain range and extending to areas on the outskirts of Shmestar, west of Baalbek. The attacks resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries.

The report added that panic spread among students at Shmestar Secondary School after several of the building’s window panes were shattered by the blasts while classes were in session.