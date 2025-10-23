Palestinian Prisoners’ Club: Criminal Ben-Gvir Continues Genocidal Policy in Prisons

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club on Thursday condemned what it described as the ongoing incitement by war criminal and so-called Israeli “Minister of National Security” Itamar Ben-Gvir, who continues to publicly promote a systematic policy of genocide inside Zionist prisons through repeated calls to kill and torture Palestinian detainees.

In a statement, the Club said these inflammatory statements coincide with dangerous legislative moves in the Knesset aimed at approving a law to execute Palestinian prisoners and establish a special court devoid of judicial safeguards to try detainees from Gaza.

“These legal measures, which have already received preliminary approvals, mark a dangerous shift toward legitimizing crimes against detainees and turning executions and killings into practices backed by legal cover,” the statement said.

The Club added that testimonies from recently released Palestinian prisoners—either after completing their sentences or under the latest ceasefire agreement—reveal “an unprecedented level of brutality and crimes committed against them during arrest operations or while in detention, particularly since the start of the genocide war.”

It affirmed that the policy of genocide against Palestinians continues inside Zionist prisons, describing it as “not an aberration, but a deeply rooted policy embedded in the structure and behavior of the occupation regime for decades.”

The Club noted that more than 9,100 Palestinian prisoners remain incarcerated in Israeli prisons, in addition to hundreds detained in camps run by the Israeli army.

Earlier today, a video circulated on social media showing the extremist far-right minister Ben-Gvir standing in front of a small cell in the “Ketziot” prison in the Naqab (Negev) desert, pointing through the cell door window at three prisoners sitting on the ground in a hunched position.

In the video, Ben-Gvir said: “All Hamas elites are on the floor as they should be.”

He added: “They get the bare minimum—no jam, no chocolate, no TV, no radio. We took everything from here, but there’s still one thing left: the death penalty law.”