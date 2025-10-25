New Israeli Aggression on Lebanon — One Killed, One Wounded in Treacherous Strike on Nabatieh

In the ongoing series of escalating Israeli aggressions against Lebanon, a civilian was killed and another wounded today, Saturday, after enemy aircraft struck a civilian car in Zawtar al-Gharbiyah in the Nabatieh district in the south of the country — yet another crime added to the occupier’s bloody record against the Lebanese people.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health said in a statement that the airstrike targeting the vehicle resulted in one martyr and one citizen suffering injuries of varying severity. Rescue teams and civil defense crews continue search-and-rescue operations and the transport of the victims amid a security mobilization in the area.

A systematic aggression that does not stop

This attack comes within the framework of the daily aggressive campaign the Israeli enemy is carrying out on Lebanese territory by land, sea, and air — a desperate attempt to undermine the steadfastness of the Lebanese resistance and to break the deterrent equation established by recent confrontations.

According to field data, Lebanon has recorded more than 4,600 Israeli violations since the ceasefire announcement on November 27, 2024, including provocative fighter and drone flights, repeated shelling of border areas, and deliberate maritime incursions into Lebanese territorial waters.

Widening the circle of aggression — fears of broader escalation

Observers say this new attack on Nabatieh reflects a systematic aggressive approach by the Israeli entity, which seeks to widen the scope of targeting to include civilian areas far from the direct front lines, apparently trying to compensate for its failures against the resistance in the south.

Analysts also link the rise in Israeli raids on Lebanon to pressure from the United States and Western backers of the enemy across multiple battlefronts, especially after the failure of its army to achieve any strategic gains in Gaza or the Upper Galilee.

Lebanese resilience and popular solidarity

Conversely, Lebanese circles affirm that such crimes will neither frighten the Lebanese people nor weaken the resistance front; rather, they will increase its determination to confront the occupation and to support the resistance axis extending from Gaza to Sana’a and Tehran.

This aggression comes amid rising regional tensions and increasing indications that a decisive phase in the open confrontation with the Israeli enemy is approaching, as the Lebanese resistance continues to send firm battlefield messages that any targeting of Lebanese territory will not go unanswered.