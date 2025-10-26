The date of October 26 remains etched in Yemen’s collective memory as a day marked by the ongoing atrocities of the U.S.–Saudi–UAE aggression — crimes that have targeted the land, the people, and the very sources of life. Over the years of war, this day has witnessed some of the most heinous massacres against civilians and deliberate attacks on water, food, and vital infrastructure — a reflection of the criminal nature of a coalition led by Washington and fueled by Gulf client regimes.

2015: Airstrikes That Wiped Out Families and Cities

On October 26, 2015, four civilians — including a woman and two children — were killed and several others wounded when coalition warplanes bombed residential areas in the Thursday Market of Khabb wa ash-Sha’af district in Al-Jawf Governorate.

In Hajjah, airstrikes hit the main road between Abs and Haradh, killing the director of Haradh Hospital and several civilians, alongside intensive raids on nearby areas.

In Sana’a, the Maqreesh School in Bani Hashish was targeted, killing two civilians and injuring ten others, including children and women. The districts of Hamdan, Sanhan, and Al-Tayal were also bombed, leaving widespread destruction in homes and farms.

In the capital, airstrikes hit a fuel station in Shamlan and homes in Al-Sunaina, while in Saada, a water tanker was destroyed and multiple areas — Kahlan, Al-Qatinat, and Al-Thabit — were bombed, devastating infrastructure and private property.

2016: Escalation and the Destruction of Civil Infrastructure

On October 26, 2016, coalition aircraft carried out over 15 air raids on the airport area of Al-Asha district in Amran, killing one civilian and damaging homes and farmland.

In Taiz, a woman was injured when artillery shells hit her house in Al-Dhubab. The air force also bombed Yarim city in Ibb five times and targeted Mustaba, Haradh, and Sirwah.

Saada suffered the heaviest bombardment, with dozens of raids on Maran, Baqim, Al-Malahiz, and Al-Dhaher, destroying roads and properties — concurrent with Saudi rocket fire on Munabbih, Wadi Jarah, and Jabal Al-Dood in Jizan.

In Sana’a, Nihm district was hit by more than 25 airstrikes, causing massive damage to agricultural lands and homes.

2017: Markets Turned Into Killing Fields

In 2017, the coalition struck the Sirwah market in Marib, inflicting major losses on civilians’ properties, while air raids hit Nihm, Al-Maslub, Al-Mazraq, Usaylan, and Baqim — pursuing a scorched-earth policy against anything that sustained life.

2018: Farmers in the Crosshairs

On October 26, 2018, coalition jets launched three airstrikes on Baqim district in Saada, accompanied by intense Saudi missile and artillery shelling on border villages.

A vegetable truck was bombed in Bani Hassan, Abs district of Hajjah — another crime targeting Yemen’s livelihood sources.

2019: 55 Airstrikes and a Fiery Campaign on Hudaydah and Saada

This day in 2019 recorded one of the most violent air campaigns: over 55 airstrikes on Saada and Hajjah, while mercenaries shelled villages and farms in Al-Tuhaita, Hays, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Durayhimi in Hudaydah — causing heavy civilian casualties and property damage.

2020: Border Bullets and Renewed Bombardments

On October 26, 2020, citizen Barqi Allan Al-Munabbihi was killed by Saudi border guards in Munabbih, Saada. Border villages in Razih were bombarded with rockets and artillery.

In Marib, 15 airstrikes hit Madghal district and five struck Al-Jawf.

In Hudaydah, heavy artillery fire violated the Stockholm Agreement as mercenaries shelled residential neighborhoods in Al-Durayhimi, Bayt Al-Faqih, Al-Fazah, and Al-Jah with hundreds of shells.

2021: Air and Ground Attacks Persist

On this date in 2021, four civilians were injured by Saudi artillery fire in Munabbih, Saada, while coalition warplanes conducted 16 raids on Al-Jubah, two on Sirwah and Madghal in Marib, and others on Al-Ajasher in Hajjah.

Mercenary forces also fired more than 335 artillery shells on multiple residential areas in Hudaydah.

2022: The Mines of Aggression Claim Women’s Lives

On October 26, 2022, 20-year-old Maqbalah Al-Sumali was killed by a landmine left behind by coalition forces while tending sheep in Jabal Murad district, Marib — a stark reminder that the war’s remnants continue to kill even during supposed truces.

Meanwhile, spy drones carried out five strikes on Hays in Hudaydah, and mercenaries continued shelling with artillery and gunfire across multiple regions.

An Unforgettable Memory

Eight years of relentless aggression have failed to break the Yemeni spirit or silence its defiance against the U.S.–Saudi–UAE coalition.

Each day of the war brings new crimes — but also new chapters of legendary resilience from a people who have turned pain into determination and sacrifice into a beacon of freedom and sovereignty.