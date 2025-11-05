Qalibaf: The Zionist Entity Plans to Expand Its Aggression Against the Islamic Nation

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that there is clear evidence indicating the Zionist entity’s intention to broaden its aggression and sustain its assaults on Islamic countries. He stressed that the current phase demands unity of stance and strategic cooperation among Muslim nations to confront common threats.

Speaking this morning before departing Tehran for Islamabad, heading an official delegation, Qalibaf said the visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and discuss the region’s sensitive developments.

Qalibaf noted that “the recent aggressive movements of the Zionist regime and the United States’ negative role in fueling regional conflicts have doubled the urgency of activating cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.”

He emphasized that the present circumstances require serious coordination among Islamic states to face the political and security challenges threatening the entire region.

The Iranian speaker added that relations between Iran and Pakistan today serve as “a factor of balance and stability in a turbulent environment.”

He praised Pakistan’s official, popular, and parliamentary positions, describing them as honorable and principled in supporting the just causes of the Islamic Ummah—foremost among them, the Palestinian cause.

Qalibaf stated that the visit comes at a critical time following the 12-day war, which revealed alarming signs of the Zionist enemy’s intent to expand its regional aggression. He affirmed that the Islamic Republic will not remain idle in the face of any threat to regional security or aggression targeting the Islamic nation.

The accompanying delegation included Ali Nikzad, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and Mehdi Esmaeili, Deputy for Strategic and Parliamentary Affairs. The delegation departed Mehrabad International Airport en route to Pakistan for the official visit.