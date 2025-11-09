Betrayal of Normalization and the Subjugation of Peoples… From the Deviation of Regimes to the Qur’anic March’s Stand Against Zionism

Normalization with the Zionist enemy is no longer merely signing agreements or opening embassies; it has become a radical transformation in the identity of the normalizing regimes and a catastrophic failure in the test of loyalty to God, His Messenger and the nation. These regimes, which yielded to American and Zionist hegemony, have not only normalized with the enemy of the Ummah, they have forcibly conditioned their peoples to accept the enemy as a “friend,” erasing from their consciousness the constants of the Qur’an and the prophetic message.

What we are witnessing today is not a passing political course but a battle of awareness, history, and existence between two projects: a divine, Qur’anic project led by the free and the oppressed within the axis of resistance, and a satanic, imperialist project working to domesticate the Ummah in favor of Zionism and American hegemony.

Normalization or Subjugation? — A Concept That Redefines Betrayal

The term “normalization” implies a return to a lost natural state, as if relations between Arabs and Jews were ever “normal.” But the truth is that the relationship between the Ummah and the Zionist entity was never natural at any moment in history, because this entity was not created to be a neighbor or partner but a cancerous growth in the body of the Ummah. Therefore, the more accurate term is “subjugation”:

subjugating regimes, subjugating curricula, subjugating media, and subjugating the Arab and Muslim individual psychologically and culturally to accept what God has forbidden and to venerate those whom God has cursed.

It is a process of brainwashing and identity erasure that seeks to make the Ummah submit to the project of domination while believing it is living in “peace” and “prosperity.”

The Normalizing Regimes: From Selling Decisions to Marketing the Zionist as Savior

For decades, the client regimes have been building networks of relations with the Zionist entity under what is called the “new regional alliance,” sometimes under the guise of “confronting Iran,” and other times in the name of “economic peace.” But at the heart of the matter is the surrender of political, security, and economic decision-making to the American and Zionist enemy.

These regimes did not stop at signing security and technological agreements with the enemy; they transformed normalization into an institutional culture taught in schools, broadcast by the media, and instilled in the consciousness of younger generations—so the enemy becomes a “friend” and the mujahid becomes a “terrorist.”

This is the stage of comprehensive subjugation of the peoples, where the state becomes an instrument in the hands of the occupier and the people are robbed of consciousness, immersed in their entertainments, unaware that their sacred values are being sold behind their backs.

The Noble Prophet Against Normalization: The Prophetic Stand that Founded Resistant Awareness

Since God sent His Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family), the Qur’anic message has essentially been a revolution against normalization and affiliation with Jews and Christians. The Qur’an resolved the matter clearly: “O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies…” and “You will never be pleased with the Jews or the Christians until you follow their religion.”

These verses obligate the Ummah to reject any friendly, political, or economic relationship with those who fought God and His Messenger. If normalization were acceptable, the Prophet (peace be upon him) would have been the first to normalize—but he fought the Jews of Khaibar, Banu Nadir and Banu Qurayza and led military, cultural and political confrontation against them.

These stances were not temporary disputes but the foundation of a faith-based doctrine that rejects submission to God’s enemies. Whoever accepts normalization today contradicts the guidance of God and His Messenger and falls into the grave prohibition warned against in the Qur’an: “And whoever takes them as allies from among you—then indeed, he is [one] of them.”

This decisive verse clearly defines that every normalizer is counted among them, and whoever allies with the Zionist enemy has renounced the identity of faith.

Qur’anic Culture: The Wall of Awareness That Thwarted the Subjugation Project

Qur’anic culture is not mere theoretical comprehension of the Book; it is a life methodology and a practical stance against every project aimed at taming the Ummah. The martyr-leader Sayyid Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi (may God have mercy on him) revived this Qur’anic resistant methodology, linking faith awareness to practical positions toward America