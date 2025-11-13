Death toll from “Israeli” aggression in Gaza rises to 69,187

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 69,187 martyrs and 170,603 wounded since October 7, 2023, on Thursday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, in its daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Strip stated that hospitals received two martyrs in the past 24 hours, one a newly deceased martyr and the other recovered from under the rubble, in addition to five wounded.

It noted that since the ceasefire on October 11, the total number of martyrs killed by enemy fire has reached 260, the total number of wounded 632, and the total number of martyrs recovered 533.

The ministry confirmed that a large number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them at this time.