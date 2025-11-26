German Study: Victims of Gaza War of Extermination May Exceed 100,000 Martyrs

A study published Wednesday by the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research (MPIDR) in Germany suggests that the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli war of extermination on Gaza may exceed 100,000.

According to the study, issued by the institute, one of the leading research centers in Europe and the world, 78,318 Palestinians were killed in Gaza between October 7, 2023, and the end of 2024 as a direct result of the war, according to the Palestinian Information Center.