Children of Gaza and the West Bank: A Life Under Siege and Suffering

The Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank are witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe that has left devastating impacts on children, women, and the entire population. Amid biting cold, severe shortages of water and food, and widespread destruction of infrastructure, children live in constant danger and daily suffering, while ongoing violations and aggression continue to threaten their lives and future.

Humanitarian Catastrophe for Gaza’s Children

Jonathan Veitch, UNICEF’s Special Representative in Palestine, described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic, stressing that the cold is severely affecting families living in extremely harsh conditions. Veitch added that daily life for children remains extremely difficult even after the ceasefire was announced, underlining the urgent need for immediate humanitarian assistance to alleviate their suffering.

Thirst Crisis and Public Health at Risk

The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to safe drinking water and sanitation warned of an imminent disaster, noting that nearly 90% of Gaza’s water facilities have been destroyed since the beginning of the aggression.

He confirmed that the Israeli military used thirst as a weapon against civilians by targeting water infrastructure and preventing the entry of fuel needed to operate wells and desalination plants—dramatically increasing the risk of cholera outbreaks and other deadly diseases.

Genocide and Widespread Destruction

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have committed acts of genocide in Gaza. These crimes have resulted in over 238,000 martyrs and wounded—most of them children and women—alongside more than 9,000 missing persons, hundreds of thousands of displaced families, and famine that has claimed countless lives.

Ongoing Violations in the West Bank

In Hebron, the rights organization “Al-Baydar” reported that settlers damaged around 850 grape and olive trees in the Khallet al-Hamas area. Agricultural lands and infrastructure were also vandalized, threatening the stability of local farmers and their livelihoods.

The West Bank recorded 766 assaults during October alone against Palestinians and their property, including the destruction and uprooting of approximately 48,728 trees—most of them olive trees. These violations also led to the killing of over 1,085 Palestinians, the injury of nearly 11,000, and the arrest of more than 21,000 people.

A Persistent Threat to Children

The humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank has reached a critical point. Children and women face daily dangers: hunger, thirst, cold, and destruction. Ongoing aggression and blockade continue to intensify suffering and threaten the future of millions of innocent people. Today, the international community is more obligated than ever to intervene—providing essential aid, protecting civilians, and working to end ongoing violations before the humanitarian crisis becomes an unmeasurable tragedy.