Zionist enemy demolishes houses, Factory, & Industrial Facilities of Palestinians in Hebron

Today, Wednesday, Israeli occupation forces bulldozed three homes, a factory, industrial facilities, and issued demolition notices for others in Hebron Governorate, in the southern West Bank of occupied Palestine.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the occupation forces stormed the “Hreibat al-Nabi” community in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, and began demolishing homes belonging to the Rashid family.

Activist Osama Mukhameira reported that the forces demolished three houses belonging to Abdul Mohsen Rashid , his two sons, Mahmoud and Imad, displacing 14 individuals who were left homeless.

The forces also demolished an annex (60 square meters), a cave, and two sanitation units, destroyed several water tanks, and assaulted several Palestinian citizens during the demolition operation.

In the town of Beit Ula, northwest of Hebron, the occupation forces bulldozed a wood and construction materials factory, as well as other industrial facilities belonging to the Ghanem family.

Atiyah Al-Adem, the head of Beit Ula Municipality, stated that the forces stormed the Al-Mikhd area west of the town, demolished a wood and construction materials factory, and issued demolition notices for three more facilities.

The factory owner, Safwat Ghanem, said that the demolition operation took place today, Wednesday, under the pretext of construction in “Area C,” despite an Israeli court order to halt the demolition, which had been previously obtained after submitting all the necessary legal documents.

He added: “We were shocked by the demolition, which targeted all parts of the factory, including equipment, machinery, sheds, goods, offices, and other facilities spread over more than three dunams. We were unable to remove them, resulting in losses worth millions of dollars.”