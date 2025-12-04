Palestine Center: One Palestinian prisoner dies, 570 arrested, including 8 women, 41 children, in Israeli prisons during November

The Palestine Center for Prisoner Studies confirmed on Thursday that Israeli occupation authorities escalated their arrest campaigns against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds during the month of November.

In a press release obtained by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the center stated that it had documented the death of one Palestinian prisoner in Israeli prisons, in addition to 570 arrests, including 8 women and 41 children, during November.

It pointed out that the documented arrests do not include the mass arrests carried out by the Israeli authorities in most cities and villages of the occupied West Bank. These arrests targeted hundreds of Palestinians, who were led in long, humiliating lines, some in their pajamas, after being handcuffed and blindfolded. They were taken to makeshift interrogation centers after Israeli forces seized Palestinian homes, evicted the residents, and converted them into military barracks and field interrogation centers under the supervision of Shin Bet officers. Most of those arrested are released after a few hours of interrogation, while others are transferred to official interrogation centers.

The Palestinian Center for Human Rights clarified that the total number of arrests carried out by the Israeli authorities in the West Bank and Jerusalem from October 7, 2023, until the end of November of that year reached approximately 21,000. These arrests included 610 women, about 1,600 children, and thousands of released prisoners.

The center reported that Israeli authorities re-arrested Jerusalemite MP Muhammad Abu Tir (75 years old) last November after raiding his home in the town of Deir Salah in Bethlehem. Abu Tir is a former prisoner who has been arrested numerous times and has spent a total of 36 years in Israeli prisons.

The center also stated that the number of martyrs in the Palestinian prisoners’ movement rose to 318 last November, including 81 whose identities have been confirmed since the start of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, until the end of November.

The center further noted that Israeli authorities continued their practice of administrative detention against Palestinian prisoners last November, issuing more than 482 administrative detention orders, both new and renewed, without any charges. Three of these orders targeted female prisoners: Suhair Zaqiq was placed under administrative detention for four months, and the administrative detention orders for two other female prisoners were renewed.

The center stressed that the Israeli enemy has escalated the issuance of administrative orders since the war of extermination, with the number of administrative detainees reaching more than 3,500 prisoners, which represents more than a third of the number of prisoners in enemy prisons, which is 9,500 prisoners.